PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report sales of $46.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.99 million. PROS reported sales of $40.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $46.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.39 million to $190.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $220.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $215.05 million to $224.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Woestemeyer sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $7,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $615,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 535,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,610,450. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PROS by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. 164,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,087.03, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.27. PROS has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $34.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/pros-holdings-inc-pro-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-46-12-million-updated-updated.html.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc (PROS) is a provider of revenue and profit realization solutions. The Company provides its solutions to enterprises across the manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel industries, including automotive and industrial, business-to-business (B2B) services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech and travel.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.