ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Position Boosted by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157,972 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort QQQ comprises 2.7% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 2.21% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 62,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 40,516 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Shares of QID traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,493,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,110. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

