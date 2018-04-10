Prospectors Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $3.92 Million (CRYPTO:PGL)

Prospectors Gold (CURRENCY:PGL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Prospectors Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prospectors Gold has traded up 22% against the US dollar. Prospectors Gold has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Prospectors Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00790636 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014602 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00173816 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00064538 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Prospectors Gold Token Profile

Prospectors Gold’s total supply is 220,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,500,000 tokens. Prospectors Gold’s official website is prospectors.io. Prospectors Gold’s official Twitter account is @prospectorsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prospectors Gold Token Trading

Prospectors Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Prospectors Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prospectors Gold must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prospectors Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospectors Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospectors Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.