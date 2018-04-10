Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) Given Outperform Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) in a report released on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Proteon Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of PRTO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,987. The firm has a market cap of $43.30, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.50. Proteon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.85.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.14. research analysts forecast that Proteon Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.14% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease.

