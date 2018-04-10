Prototanium (PR) Price Reaches $1.09 on Major Exchanges

Prototanium (CURRENCY:PR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Prototanium has a market capitalization of $213,594.00 and $200.00 worth of Prototanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prototanium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00016085 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Prototanium has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Altcoin (ALT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00249892 BTC.

Version (V) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000167 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000160 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Prototanium Profile

Prototanium is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2015. Prototanium’s total supply is 196,601 coins. Prototanium’s official website is prototanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Prototanium

Prototanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Prototanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prototanium must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prototanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

