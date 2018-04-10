Prudential Financial (PRU) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.23

Headlines about Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Prudential Financial earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7623670242545 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $101.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43,183.26, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $97.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo set a $122.00 price objective on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

In other news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $4,429,278.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

