Wells Fargo Reaffirms Hold Rating for Public Storage (PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $225.00. Wells Fargo’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSA. B. Riley set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Group set a $212.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.47.

Shares of PSA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,717.56, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $180.48 and a fifty-two week high of $232.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.46 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.53, for a total transaction of $86,176.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Public Storage by 841.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wells Fargo Reaffirms Hold Rating for Public Storage (PSA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/public-storages-psa-hold-rating-reiterated-at-wells-fargo-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2017, we had interests in 2,386 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 222 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.