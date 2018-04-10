Publica One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,876.00 (PBL)

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Publica has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $7,876.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Publica has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Publica token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002885 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia and EtherDelta.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00754137 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00179722 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00061212 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Publica Profile

Publica’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Publica’s official message board is medium.com/publicaio. Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO. Publica’s official website is publica.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Publica is a decentralized publishing platform that plans to connect authors and readers. The publica platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to create the largest publisher, in which readers can purchase (with READ tokens) access keys for the literary. The content will be stored in a decentralized immutable storage allowing the publisher to have zero inventory and at the same time provide an platform with a variety of literary accessible. “

Buying and Selling Publica

Publica can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Publica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Publica must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Publica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Publica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.