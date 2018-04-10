PVG Asset Management Corp Takes $1.81 Million Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Alliance Resource Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1,441.2% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

ARLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. 348,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2,202.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.74. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.15 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “PVG Asset Management Corp Takes $1.81 Million Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/pvg-asset-management-corp-acquires-new-position-in-alliance-resource-partners-l-p-arlp-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company operates through segments, including Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment consists of various operating segments, including Webster County Coal, LLC’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Gibson North mine and Gibson South mine, Hopkins County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Elk Creek mine, the Pleasant View surface mineable reserves and the Fies property, White County Coal, LLC’s, Pattiki mining complex, Warrior Coal, LLC’s mining complex, Sebree Mining, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Onton mine and River View Coal, LLC mining complex.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.