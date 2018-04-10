Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) Stake Lowered by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Select Income REIT worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Select Income REIT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 208,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

SIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Select Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 price objective on Select Income REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Select Income REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Select Income REIT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. 391,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1,720.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.78. Select Income REIT has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.78 million. Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. analysts forecast that Select Income REIT will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Select Income REIT

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns properties that are primarily leased to single tenants. As of December 31, 2017, we owned 366 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.5 million rentable square feet located in 36 states. As of December 31, 2017, our subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, owned 266 of our buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 28.5 million rentable square feet, including 226 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 16.8 million rentable square feet which are primarily leasable industrial and commercial lands located in Hawaii.

