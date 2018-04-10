Cormark Weighs in on Algoma Central’s Q1 2018 Earnings (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Shares of ALC traded up C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of C$11.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.04.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$138.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$138.00 million. Algoma Central had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 15.61%.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in four segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, and Global Short Sea Shipping. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates 13 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carrier.

