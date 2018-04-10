Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for HC2 Holdings Inc Lowered by B. Riley (HCHC)

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for HC2 in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). B. Riley also issued estimates for HC2’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of HCHC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.51, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.81. HC2 has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. HC2 had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HC2 by 51.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 533,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HC2 by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 140,747 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in HC2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HC2 by 31.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 108,582 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HC2 by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wayne Barr, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at $249,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in construction, marine services, insurance, telecommunications, energy, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

