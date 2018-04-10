Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for Kura Oncology (KURA) Issued By Leerink Swann

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann dropped their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kura Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Leerink Swann analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01).

KURA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

KURA traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 253,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,371. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.01, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 4.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth about $142,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $256,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

