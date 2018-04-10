Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Playags Inc Lifted by Analyst (AGS)

Playags Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Playags in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Playags in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Playags from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Playags from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Playags from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playags has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of AGS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.61. 96,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,656. Playags has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.06.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

Playags Company Profile

PlayAGS, Inc is a designer and supplier of EGMs and other products and services for the gaming industry. The Company is focused on supplying electronic gaming machines (EGMs), including slot machines, video bingo machines, and other electronic gaming devices, to the Native American gaming market. Its product line-up to include Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos permitted to operate Class III EGMs, table game products and interactive products.

