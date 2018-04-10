Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Halcon Resources Co.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (NYSE:HK)

Halcon Resources Co. (NYSE:HK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halcon Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Halcon Resources’ FY2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Halcon Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Halcon Resources in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Halcon Resources in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

HK traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $5.38. 3,760,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Halcon Resources has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $810.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 3.95.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. Halcon Resources had a net margin of 141.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HK. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 113.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,296,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,923 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,098,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Halcon Resources news, Director Darryl Schall acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ares Management Llc purchased 1,113,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $7,682,915.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,486.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,170,466 shares of company stock worth $7,982,275 and sold 3,842,736 shares worth $32,079,567. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halcon Resources

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas.

