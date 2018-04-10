QASH (QASH) Achieves Market Cap of $185.31 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $185.31 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00007740 BTC on exchanges including Quoine, AEX, EXX and Gate.io. During the last week, QASH has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00770545 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014612 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00040949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00174680 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00064183 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About QASH

QASH launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, EtherDelta, Bitfinex, Quoine, Gate.io, AEX, Huobi and EXX. It is not currently possible to purchase QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

