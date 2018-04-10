QASH (QASH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.82 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. QASH has a total market cap of $181.52 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QASH has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00007695 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex, EXX and AEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00747569 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00178628 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00039492 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00060321 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Huobi, EXX, Qryptos, AEX, Quoine, Bitfinex and Gate.io. It is not possible to purchase QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

