QCash Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, QCash has traded flat against the dollar. QCash has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QCash token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00769723 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00176370 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062740 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

QCash Token Profile

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

