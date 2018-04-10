Qibuck Asset (QBK) Price Hits $0.0154 on Top Exchanges

Qibuck Asset (CURRENCY:QBK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Qibuck Asset token can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Qibuck Asset has a market capitalization of $25,814.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Qibuck Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qibuck Asset has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037296 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053121 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012904 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00085434 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00022497 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037038 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qibuck Asset Profile

QBK is a PoS/PoB token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2014. Qibuck Asset’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,671,379 tokens. The official website for Qibuck Asset is bitbillions.net/qibuck-asset. Qibuck Asset’s official Twitter account is @QibuckCoin.

Buying and Selling Qibuck Asset

Qibuck Asset can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy Qibuck Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qibuck Asset must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qibuck Asset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

