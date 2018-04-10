QS Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) by 133.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 38.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 40.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 60.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 135.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Gannett has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,034.60, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Gannett had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gannett will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Gannett’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gannett has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

In other Gannett news, SVP Barbara W. Wall sold 10,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $114,250.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,023 shares in the company, valued at $187,979.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Dickey sold 19,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $202,166.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,605.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,673 shares of company stock valued at $804,778 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

