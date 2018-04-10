Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Holdings Cut by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,687 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 186,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 313,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, insider Gregg J. Mollins sold 30,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.83, for a total transaction of $2,815,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,895 shares in the company, valued at $18,741,912.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $461,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,691.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,322 shares of company stock worth $5,431,021. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6,047.08, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Longbow Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

