QS Investors LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of El Paso Electric worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in El Paso Electric by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 82,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in El Paso Electric in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in El Paso Electric by 32.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in El Paso Electric by 49.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in El Paso Electric by 59.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Paso Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of El Paso Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

EE stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.60. 178,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,295. The firm has a market cap of $2,047.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. El Paso Electric has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.32 million. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that El Paso Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is 55.37%.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

