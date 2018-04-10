Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) Position Reduced by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,499 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Francesca’s worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Francesca’s during the third quarter worth $124,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in Francesca’s during the third quarter worth $135,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Francesca’s during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Francesca’s during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Francesca’s by 69.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven Paul Lawrence purchased 10,000 shares of Francesca’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FRAN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 615,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,100. The stock has a market cap of $169.39, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.01. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. Francesca’s had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. analysts predict that Francesca’s Holdings Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 target price on Francesca’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Francesca’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Francesca’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

