QS Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Orion Group worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Orion Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Orion Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,762 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORN opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Orion Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $177.38, a P/E ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Orion Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “QS Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/qs-investors-llc-has-296000-position-in-orion-group-holdings-orn-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.