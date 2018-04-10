QS Investors LLC Grows Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,282 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Umpqua worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Umpqua by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 727,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 56,021 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,820,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. 1,425,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,710.79, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $292.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.80 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 74.77%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 5,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $124,302.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/qs-investors-llc-increases-position-in-umpqua-holdings-co-umpq-updated-updated-updated.html.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.