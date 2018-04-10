QS Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Medifast (NYSE:MED)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.33% of Medifast worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 248.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Sidoti raised Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Medifast to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Medifast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

MED stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.63. The stock had a trading volume of 183,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,084. The firm has a market cap of $1,160.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.26. Medifast has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $99.92.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. analysts expect that Medifast will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.84%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Connolly sold 7,500 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $669,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,944.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Connolly sold 8,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $727,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,086,425 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/qs-investors-llc-sells-2440-shares-of-medifast-inc-med-updated-updated-updated.html.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.