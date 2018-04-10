QS Investors LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,757,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,570,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,724,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,533,000 after purchasing an additional 306,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 615.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,403,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,640 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,734,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,244,000 after purchasing an additional 85,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,703,000 after purchasing an additional 314,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $31.98 and a one year high of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $17,048.00, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $175,172.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,613.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald R. Horton sold 178,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $7,851,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 23,232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,606,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,602 shares of company stock worth $10,828,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays upgraded D. R. Horton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

