QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, March 16th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $62.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group cut their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $40.00 price objective on QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.40.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 698,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,808.36, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $61.55.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 752.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

