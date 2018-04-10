Quadrant Capital Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in The Home Depot (HD)

Quadrant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 3.1% of Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,417,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,336,016,000 after purchasing an additional 703,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,025,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,071,943,000 after purchasing an additional 170,139 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,333,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,659,010,000 after purchasing an additional 222,958 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,227,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,559,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,027,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,231,485,000 after purchasing an additional 84,750 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $172.51 on Tuesday. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $203,713.81, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $20,894,533.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,734,117.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman acquired 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,085.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,532.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.04.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

