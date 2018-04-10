Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

KWR traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.02. The company had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $129.98 and a 12 month high of $165.93. The firm has a market cap of $1,990.32, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.34%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $200,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adrian Steeples sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $294,215.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,101 shares in the company, valued at $766,884.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,186 shares of company stock worth $1,399,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,602,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 6,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

