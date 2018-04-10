Quality Systems (QSII) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Quality Systems' solid recurring revenue base has been the key growth catalyst. Further, acquisitions have significantly expanded the company’s product line. Revenues are expected to be benefitted from EagleDream software platform, which has been enjoying favorable market response. In the last quarter, Quality Systems signed nine new RCM deals. On the negative side, lackluster performance in the Total Software, Hardware and Related segment, and intensifying competition in the HCIT markets are likely to keep the company’s margins under pressure. Quality Systems expects software license and hardware revenues to detoriorate for the remainder of the fiscal. Operating expenses are also high due to acquisition-driven costs. Continued acquisition poses integration risks for the acquiring company. Consequently, Quality Systems has underperformed its industry in a year's time.”

QSII has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Quality Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Quality Systems in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

QSII traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. 161,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,432. The company has a market cap of $909.84, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. Quality Systems has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.63 million. Quality Systems had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.39%. Quality Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Quality Systems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $524,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,243.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSII. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Quality Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quality Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Quality Systems by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Quality Systems by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quality Systems by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Quality Systems

Quality Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets software and services that automate various aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records for medical and dental practices in the United States. The company's NextGen division provides integrated clinical, financial, and connectivity solutions for ambulatory and dental provider organizations.

