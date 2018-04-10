Quanex Co. (NX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quanex Co. (NYSE:NX) will announce $213.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quanex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.67 million. Quanex posted sales of $209.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanex will report full year sales of $213.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.20 million to $891.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $926.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $925.80 million to $926.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanex.

Quanex (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Quanex had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush downgraded Quanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quanex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Quanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

NX traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,400. The company has a market capitalization of $629.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.80. Quanex has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Quanex’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Rupp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $234,159.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,999.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,120,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,821,000 after purchasing an additional 324,661 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Quanex by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,335,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quanex by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

