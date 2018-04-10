Quanterix (QTRX) versus (PSDV) Head to Head Analysis

Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) and (NASDAQ:PSDV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quanterix and , as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix 0 0 4 0 3.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quanterix presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of Quanterix shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quanterix and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quanterix and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix $22.87 million 15.67 -$27.01 million ($8.30) -1.97 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quanterix.

Summary

Quanterix beats on 3 of the 3 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

