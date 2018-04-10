Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Tenneco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 6.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 3.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 83.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

TEN stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco Inc has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,858.43, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Tenneco had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 52.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenneco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo cut their target price on shares of Tenneco from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc is a producer of clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and other vehicle applications. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes highly engineered products for both original equipment vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) and the repair and replacement markets, or aftermarket, across the world.

