Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Stake Decreased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $354,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $68.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,762. The company has a market cap of $12,171.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $72.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Stake Decreased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/quantitative-investment-management-llc-has-1-90-million-position-in-arthur-j-gallagher-co-ajg-updated-updated-updated.html.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.