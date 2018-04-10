Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $483,000 in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,337.3% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,035,000 after acquiring an additional 129,289,552 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,165 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 74.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,798,000 after buying an additional 4,294,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,519,670,000 after buying an additional 2,790,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 13.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,460,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,727,000 after buying an additional 1,993,829 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al acquired 3,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,992.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89,069.94, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

