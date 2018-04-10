Quark Trading 17.4% Lower This Week (CRYPTO:QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, AEX, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. During the last week, Quark has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Quark has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $8,330.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001354 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 255,070,666 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. “

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, AEX, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.