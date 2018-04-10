Qube (CRYPTO:QUBE) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

Qube (CURRENCY:QUBE) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Qube token can currently be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Qube has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qube has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $337,367.00 worth of Qube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00790636 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014602 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00173816 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00064538 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Qube Profile

Qube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Qube is www.qube.vip.

Qube Token Trading

Qube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is not possible to purchase Qube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qube must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

