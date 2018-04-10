Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Citigroup (C)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,445 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 829.2% during the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura set a $87.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.69.

NYSE:C opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176,306.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

