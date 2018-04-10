Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Quintana Energy Services stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $9.43. 22,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,591. The stock has a market cap of $297.03 and a P/E ratio of -188.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Quintana Energy Services has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

In related news, insider Archer Holdco Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rogers ` Herndon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc is a provider of oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas throughout the United States. The Company’s business segments include Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services enable efficient drilling and guidance of the horizontal section of a wellbore are using its technologically-advanced fleet of downhole motors and 117 MWD kits.

