Quixant (LON:QXT) Price Target Raised to GBX 530

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 520 ($7.35) to GBX 530 ($7.49) in a report released on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating and issued a GBX 500 ($7.07) price target on shares of Quixant in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

LON QXT opened at GBX 414.50 ($5.86) on Monday. Quixant has a one year low of GBX 4.10 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 480 ($6.78).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Quixant’s previous dividend of $2.00.

Quixant Company Profile

Quixant Plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in development and supply of computer systems. The Company’s range of gaming platforms includes personal computer (PC) compatible systems designed and catered to the gaming industry. The hardware integrates the features to drive pay to play machines in various gaming jurisdictions.

