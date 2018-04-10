Qvolta Achieves Market Cap of $1.89 Million (CRYPTO:QVT)

Qvolta (CURRENCY:QVT) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Qvolta has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $44,620.00 worth of Qvolta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qvolta token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00004030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and OKEx. Over the last week, Qvolta has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00746768 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00179891 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00039381 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00062727 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Qvolta Profile

Qvolta launched on September 29th, 2017. Qvolta’s total supply is 10,096,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,940,163 tokens. Qvolta’s official website is qvolta.com. The Reddit community for Qvolta is /r/qvoltaexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qvolta’s official Twitter account is @Qvolta_platform. Qvolta’s official message board is medium.com/@Qvolta.

Buying and Selling Qvolta

Qvolta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Qvolta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qvolta must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qvolta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

