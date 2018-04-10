Qvolta Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million (QVT)

Qvolta (CURRENCY:QVT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Qvolta has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Qvolta has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $50,629.00 worth of Qvolta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qvolta token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003997 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00753927 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00181643 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00038584 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056646 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Qvolta

Qvolta’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Qvolta’s total supply is 10,096,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,940,163 tokens. Qvolta’s official Twitter account is @Qvolta_platform. The Reddit community for Qvolta is /r/qvoltaexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Qvolta is medium.com/@Qvolta. Qvolta’s official website is qvolta.com.

Qvolta Token Trading

Qvolta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Qvolta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qvolta must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qvolta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

