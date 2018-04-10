Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ra Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 48.1352348898948 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

RARX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of RARX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. 182,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,323. The stock has a market cap of $177.90, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.30. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. sell-side analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp acquired 2,500,000 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New acquired 2,000,000 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ra-pharmaceuticals-rarx-receives-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-10-updated.html.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapeutics for diseases of complement dysregulation and a range of orphan indications. It utilizes small molecules and peptide approaches to address pathological targets in the complement cascade.

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.