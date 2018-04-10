Radian Group (RDN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. They currently have $22.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Radian have outperformed the insurance industry in a year’s time. It is poised for growth on expansive mortgage and real estate service offerings, declining delinquency, lower levels of paid claims and improving risk-based capital ratio. Radian Group is restructuring its business by intensifying focus on core business and services with higher-growth potential besides more predictable and recurring fee-based revenues. Radian intends to position its Service segment for continued profitability. EBITDA margin for the Services segment is expected in the 10-15% range and earnings to grow an annual run rate of $150 million to $175 million, beginning in the second half of 2018. Solid capital position bodes well. However, stricter regulations, rising mortgage rates and a competitive market pose as risks.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Radian Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.48.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,134.85, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.32 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 49.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 345,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 114,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 53,060 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 145,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 26.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Radian Group (RDN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/radian-group-rdn-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radian Group (RDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.