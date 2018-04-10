Radium Trading Up 9.6% Over Last Week (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. Radium has a market cap of $13.29 million and approximately $418,588.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radium has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Radium coin can now be bought for $3.83 or 0.00056695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00197492 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000571 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 3,472,688 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. The SmartChain expands the utility of Radium far beyond that of a standard coin, with features such as Username-Address linkage and Proof-Of-Existences all 100% distributed within the blockchain. See the Radium SmartChain thread here for full list of functions and development goals. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to purchase Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.