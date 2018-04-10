Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) Price Hits $4.38 on Exchanges

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Radium has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. Radium has a total market cap of $15.19 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can now be bought for $4.38 or 0.00064298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00197707 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000575 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Radium

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 3,472,827 coins. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. The SmartChain expands the utility of Radium far beyond that of a standard coin, with features such as Username-Address linkage and Proof-Of-Existences all 100% distributed within the blockchain. See the Radium SmartChain thread here for full list of functions and development goals. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

