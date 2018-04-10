RaiBlocks Market Cap Achieves $2.48 Billion (XRB)

RaiBlocks (CURRENCY:XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, RaiBlocks has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar. RaiBlocks has a total market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $47.28 million worth of RaiBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RaiBlocks coin can now be purchased for $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Kucoin, Bit-Z and BitGrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,730.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.55 or 0.05891880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.74 or 0.09439900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.25 or 0.01686850 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.18 or 0.02460480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00200601 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00605918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.02620740 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00070381 BTC.

RaiBlocks Profile

XRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. RaiBlocks’ total supply is 133,248,289 coins. RaiBlocks’ official website is raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for RaiBlocks is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RaiBlocks’ official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. RaiBlocks’ official message board is forum.raiblocks.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “RaiBlocks is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiters circuits. This gives RaiBlocks an established and well researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the RaiBlocks system, each account in the system has a block chain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

RaiBlocks Coin Trading

RaiBlocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, RightBTC, Mercatox, BitFlip, CoinFalcon and BitGrail. It is not possible to buy RaiBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RaiBlocks must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RaiBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for RaiBlocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RaiBlocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.