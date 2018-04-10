Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) Market Capitalization Achieves $61.80 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00018035 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Bibox and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $61.80 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00135239 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00061575 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003715 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034011 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012354 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006626 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001313 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded up 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,168,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, Bibox, Kucoin, Huobi and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

