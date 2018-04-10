Ralph Izzo Sells 20,833 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $1,039,566.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ralph Izzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,483.88.

On Thursday, February 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,483.00.

PEG stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,278. The company has a market capitalization of $25,288.71, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.39. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,219,000 after acquiring an additional 91,251 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,441,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,660,000 after acquiring an additional 87,822 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,808,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,444,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.37.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

